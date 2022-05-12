E China's railway company tries to meet transportation needs of enterprises

Xinhua) 09:20, May 12, 2022

A staff member works at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province on May 11, 2022. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

China Railway Jinan Group Co., Ltd. tries to meet the transportation needs of each enterprise, implementing customized cargo transportation services, giving priority to key materials to guarantee the stability of industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows a crane loading goods at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows staff members working at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

Staff members work at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province on May 11, 2022. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows staff members working at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows staff members working at Jinan South Railway Station in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Since April, with the acceleration of the work resumption process of enterprises, the transportation demand for production materials has been increasing.

