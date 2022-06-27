Hong Kong will continue to prosper: Nepali official

Xinhua) 14:37, June 27, 2022

Chhabindra Parajuli, an economic minister of the Embassy of Nepal in China, has offered a congratulatory message marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.

"Hong Kong today is a global business and financial hub and global melting pot where you find people from throughout the world," Parajuli said. "Hong Kong will continue to prosper," he added.

(Video source: The Paper; Compiled by Chen Xinyu)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)