Home>>
Hong Kong will continue to prosper: Nepali official
(Xinhua) 14:37, June 27, 2022
Chhabindra Parajuli, an economic minister of the Embassy of Nepal in China, has offered a congratulatory message marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland.
"Hong Kong today is a global business and financial hub and global melting pot where you find people from throughout the world," Parajuli said. "Hong Kong will continue to prosper," he added.
(Video source: The Paper; Compiled by Chen Xinyu)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Night view of Hong Kong
- Hong Kong to distribute 220,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- Proud to be contributing to better future of Hong Kong -- stories of three youths born in 1997
- Hong Kong Palace Museum holds opening ceremony
- Feature: Twin-city cooperation offers business launchpad for Hong Kong youths
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.