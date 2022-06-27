Night view of Hong Kong
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a light show in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a light show in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a building with light installations in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows buildings with light installations in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a light show in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
A street is adorned with colorful lights in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, June 25, 2022. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a light show in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hong Kong to distribute 220,000 RAT kits following sewage COVID-19 detection
- Proud to be contributing to better future of Hong Kong -- stories of three youths born in 1997
- Hong Kong Palace Museum holds opening ceremony
- Feature: Twin-city cooperation offers business launchpad for Hong Kong youths
- Aerial view of major constructions in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.