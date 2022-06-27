Night view of Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:09, June 27, 2022

Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a light show in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows a building with light installations in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Photo taken on June 25, 2022 shows buildings with light installations in Tsim Sha Tsui, south China's Hong Kong. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

A street is adorned with colorful lights in Tsuen Wan, south China's Hong Kong, June 25, 2022. Hong Kong will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

