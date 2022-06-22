Aerial view of major constructions in Hong Kong

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows a view of the International Commerce Centre (ICC) in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows a view of the Two International Finance Centre (IFC) in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows a view of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Aerial photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows the Tseung Kwan O bridge in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Aerial photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the third runway at the Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Hong Kong International Airport/Handout via Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 2021 shows a view of the West Kowloon high-speed railway station in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Mass Transit Railway/Handout via Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows the Hong Kong Palace Museum in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 30, 2022 shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in south China. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows the Two International Finance Centre (IFC) (top L) and the International Commerce Centre (ICC) (R) in south China's Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Aerial photo taken on May 20, 2022 shows the Shenzhen Bay Bridge linking south China's Shenzhen and Hong Kong. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Xu Langxuan)

