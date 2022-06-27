China's industrial profits up 1 pct in first five months

Xinhua) 11:27, June 27, 2022

A worker works at a production workshop in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Profits of China's major industrial firms rose 1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

