China's industrial profit growth slows in Jan-April

Xinhua) 15:46, May 27, 2022

A worker is busy in a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Profit growth of China's major industrial firms slowed during the first four months of 2022, weighed down by the resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Friday.

Profits of the firms each with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.97 million U.S. dollars) grew 3.5 percent year on year in the January-April period, down from the 8.5-percent pace recorded in the first three months, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)