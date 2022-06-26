Protesters gather outside federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles

Xinhua) 10:11, June 26, 2022

Protesters gather outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

A protester holds a placard outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

People protest along the Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Xinhua)

Protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

