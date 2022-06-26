Protesters gather outside federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles
Protesters gather outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
A protester holds a placard outside the federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
People protest along the Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Xinhua)
Protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles, California, the United States, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation nearly half a century ago. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)
