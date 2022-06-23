Americans feel less secure despite growing military budget: The Washington Post

Xinhua) 13:52, June 23, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Although the United States' military budget keeps increasing, Americans are feeling less and less secure, said an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The United States maintains more than 700 bases in some 80 countries around the world, said the article.

"It's now gearing up to be able to take on both Russia and China," it added, warning that "if the United States is committed to policing the world, the military budget will always by definition be inadequate."

