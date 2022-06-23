Public hearing of U.S. House Select Committee to investigate Capitol riot held in Washington, D.C.

Xinhua) 08:34, June 23, 2022

Photo taken on June 21, 2022 shows a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the United States. It was one of a series of hearings set to be televised throughout the month to show the public what investigators have uncovered about the Capitol riot. (Al Drago/Pool via Xinhua)

