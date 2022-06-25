Thousands of Angelinos protest Roe vs. Wade overturning

Xinhua) 15:07, June 25, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 24 (Xinhua) -- At least four rallies for abortion rights were held in Los Angeles Friday after U.S. Supreme Court made decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The first Los Angeles crowds to protest the ruling began to gather around noon outside the federal courthouse downtown and grew to over 200 people. The rally forced security officers inside the federal courthouse to direct departing jurors to use the building's back exits.

Another rally started from sunset. Thousands of protesters showed up, holding signs with the words "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" They described abortion as a human right and called for the Supreme Court's decision to be abolished.

"They essentially took away women rights for human beings in this country and we are here to say we are not gonna let that stand," Lucha Bright, a young woman, told Xinhua at the rally.

"What is wrong with this country? The society is rip apart from Top to bottom," she said.

At one point, hundreds of protesters marched onto the 110 Freeway, but law enforcement began zoning in shortly after. Later in the evening, local media captured what appeared to be protesters throwing items at police.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, about a hundred of protesters also rallied at a busy intersection, holding signs and blocking traffic.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement late Friday that they are "working closely with federal, state and local partners to access, assess and identify any potential threats related to this group and any other groups that may attempt to harm the public."

Also on Friday evening, hundreds of Demonstrators in Sacramento, capital city of California, gathered at the state Capitol and the federal courthouse to decry the court's decision.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)