Home>>
Global Development Initiative: a Chinese answer to the questions of the times
(People's Daily Online) 13:26, June 25, 2022
Every era must answer the major questions of the times. On Sept. 21, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the UN General Assembly, charting the course for advancing development of the whole world.The GDI is another major initiative proposed by China after the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As a public product that's open to the world, it will be aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to promote common development of the world.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CEO says China to leapfrog in technology development
- All-around development of Chinese children guaranteed
- SW China's Guizhou promotes big-data industry as backbone of high-quality development
- Highlights of China's economic development in past decade
- NW China's supporting policies help boost innovation, high-quality development
- Surging offshore wind power boosts China's green development
- How China's experience boosts Africa's sustainable development
- China maps 2021-2035 plan on hydrogen energy development
- Interview: China's development experience inspires other developing nations: Thai scholar
- Commentary: New development philosophy helps China prosper, benefits world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.