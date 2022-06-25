Global Development Initiative: a Chinese answer to the questions of the times

People's Daily Online) 13:26, June 25, 2022

Every era must answer the major questions of the times. On Sept. 21, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the UN General Assembly, charting the course for advancing development of the whole world.The GDI is another major initiative proposed by China after the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). As a public product that's open to the world, it will be aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to promote common development of the world.

