SW China's Guizhou promotes big-data industry as backbone of high-quality development
(Xinhua) 10:47, May 25, 2022
Aerial photo taken on May 24, 2022 shows the Tencent Qixing data center in Gui'an New Area of southwest China's Guizhou Province. As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has been promoting the big-data industry as a backbone of its high-quality social and economic development. The province has attracted heavyweight enterprises and world-famous research institutes seeking to establish big data centers and regional headquarters.
Hosted by the city of Guiyang in southwest China's Guizhou Province, the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place online on May 26. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
