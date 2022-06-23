China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 10:53, June 23, 2022

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi, and some areas of south and north China are expected to reach temperatures of 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach over 40 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

