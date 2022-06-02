China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

Xinhua) 13:14, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's national observatory on Thursday renewed a yellow alert for high temperatures, as heatwaves hit parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Thursday, parts of Hebei, Beijing, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Xinjiang and Shaanxi are expected to see temperatures of over 35 degrees Celsius, the National Meteorological Center said.

Temperatures in some of these regions will reach as high as 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, the center said.

The center advised avoiding outdoor activities during high-temperature periods in the afternoon, and suggested that workers exposed to high temperatures take necessary protective measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)