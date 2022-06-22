China addresses fiscal irregularities following audit

Xinhua

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China has almost addressed all the fiscal irregularities spotted by auditors between June 2020 and May 2021, the country's top auditor said Tuesday.

Such rectifications involve improvements to more than 1,520 rules and regulations, while more than 8,300 people have been held accountable, said Hou Kai, auditor general of the National Audit Office of China (CNAO), who delivered a report at the ongoing bimonthly session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

From May 2021 to April 2022, the audit institutions scrutinized about 87,000 entities subject to audit. This has helped recover more than 380 billion yuan (56.8 billion U.S. dollars) of losses, according to the report.

The audit results showed that the implementation of the central budget and investment plans is up to standard, and the implementation has played its role in helping boost the country's economic recovery, said Ji Jisheng, deputy director of the policy research office of the CNAO.

From September 2017, the audit institutions have conducted a follow-up audit on the construction of venues for the Beijing Winter Olympics and the revenue and expenditure of the organizing committee, finding 549 problems. By the end of 2021, the problems had basically been addressed, according to the report.

