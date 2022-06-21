China to further deepen, substantiate BRICS cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing on June 23.

Photo shows the BRICS Future Innovation Park, an industrial park oriented to the BRICS countries established in Xiamen, southeast China’s Fujian province. (Photo/Liu Xiaoyu)

When changes in the world, our times and history are unfolding today in ways like never before, China looks forward to working with fellow BRICS members to further deepen and substantiate BRICS cooperation, cement the BRICS strategic partnership, draw up a new blueprint for BRICS cooperation, and make greater contributions to safeguarding peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity by hosting the 14th BRICS Summit under the theme of “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.”

BRICS is an important cooperation mechanism that has traveled a glorious path over the past 16 years. It has become a South-South cooperation platform with global influence.

China attaches high importance to the mechanism and always sees enhancing cooperation with BRICS countries as a priority in its diplomacy.

Xi has attended the BRICS Summit for nine consecutive years since 2013 and raised a series of important proposals and initiatives on developing the BRICS cooperation mechanism and enhancing the cooperation among BRICS countries.

In 2017, Xi hosted the ninth BRICS Summit in east China's coastal city of Xiamen and ushered in the second "Golden Decade" of BRICS cooperation, leaving a distinctive Chinese mark in the development of the BRICS cooperation.

China firmly believes that BRICS cooperation should follow the historical trend of economic globalization, multi-polarization and democratization of international relations, reflect an irreversible trend of the times that shows the collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries, and represent the way forward in the evolution and adjustment of the global landscape and international order. The mechanism will certainly maintain strong vitality and continuously make positive contributions to world peace and development.

The achievements and voices to be made at the 14th BRICS Summit are important indicators under the current international circumstances. As the rotating BRICS chair for this year, China has made steady progress in promoting the BRICS cooperation covering political, security, economic, trade, financial, people-to-people and cultural fields as well as sustainable development and public health. It has held more than 70 meetings and events so far this year, which have laid a solid foundation for the upcoming 14th BRICS Summit.

The BRICS Forum on Development of Industrial Internet and Digital Manufacturing is held in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian province on May 23 and 24, 2022. (Photo/Chen Bo)

China has enhanced the effectiveness of the BRICS cooperation, reaching important outcomes in areas such as global governance, vaccine, food security, supply chain and aerospace, and demonstrating the firm determination of BRICS countries to tide over difficulties through solidarity.

China has focused the BRICS cooperation on development, actively contributing to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Leaders of BRICS countries, as well as leaders of relevant emerging markets and developing countries, are all expected to attend the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, which will inject new impetus into international development.

China has made the BRICS cooperation open and inclusive. In the spheres of health, environment, development, education and culture, the country has hosted a number of BRICS Plus activities. For instance, the "BRICS Plus" dialogue at the foreign minister level held last month stressed the importance of emerging markets and developing countries in global governance, which effectively enhanced their solidarity and cooperation.

Currently, the impacts of major changes and a pandemic unseen in a century are being combined, and factors of instability, uncertainty and insecurity are increasing in the international situation. Despite it, peace and development remain the unchanging theme of the times, the aspiration of people across countries for a better life remains unchanged, and the historical mission for the international community to pursue solidarity and win-win cooperation remains unchanged.

As a positive, inspiring and constructive force in the international community, the BRICS countries need to firm up belief, grasp the trend and precisely recognize and respond to the changes. They will surely inject stability and positive energy into international relations in a period of turbulence and transformation.

China will work with other BRICS members to act on the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness, cooperation and win-win results, foster high-quality partnerships and usher in a new era for global development, so as to make new contributions to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

