In pics: traditional bull race in Pakistan

Xinhua) 16:52, June 20, 2022

A farmer guides his bulls as he competes in a traditional bull race on the outskirts of Haripur in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

Farmers arrive with a bull for a traditional bull race on the outskirts of Haripur in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)

