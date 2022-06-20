Home>>
In pics: traditional bull race in Pakistan
(Xinhua) 16:52, June 20, 2022
A farmer guides his bulls as he competes in a traditional bull race on the outskirts of Haripur in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
Farmers arrive with a bull for a traditional bull race on the outskirts of Haripur in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
A farmer guides his bulls as he competes in a traditional bull race on the outskirts of Haripur in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, June 18, 2022. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)
