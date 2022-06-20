Home>>
Taiwanese anchorwoman denounces Western sanctions on Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:53, June 20, 2022
Huang Zhixian, a Taiwanese anchorwoman denounced Western sanctions on Xinjiang with her own experience in the autonomous region.
