Xinjiang attracts over 200 bln yuan of investment in Jan.-May

Xinhua) 17:00, June 16, 2022

URUMQI, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The commerce department of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region said investment from outside the region has seen robust growth in the January-May period.

A total of 3,092 projects were implemented during the first five months of 2022. About 202.1 billion yuan (about 30.1 billion U.S. dollars) were absorbed, up 24.06 percent year on year, official data showed.

Northern Xinjiang attracted about 55 percent of the region's total investment, while cities and prefectures in southern and eastern Xinjiang attracted about 45 percent.

The regional commerce department said the region's capacity to absorb investment in industrial development is increasing, and investment attraction has maintained a momentum of rapid growth.

