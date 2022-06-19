Chinese players enter four Indonesian Open finals without women's doubles

Xinhua) 11:24, June 19, 2022

JAKARTA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China dominated at the Indonesian Open on Saturday as their players entered four finals with only the women's doubles title out of touch.

Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong entered the mixed doubles final after defeating their compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping by 21-6, 21-14 in 33 minutes. Zheng and Huang, ranked No. 2 in the world, will vie against Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan who defeated South Korean pair Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung in three sets.

Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi beat Malaysian Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles semifinal by 21-18, 21-13 to face Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho of South Korea, who knocked out Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in three sets.

In the men's singles, Zhao Junpeng defeated India's Prannoy H. S. 21-16, 21-15 in 40 minutes and will meet world No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark who beat Lee Zii Jia from Malaysia. Meanwhile, China's Wang Zhiyi knocked out fellow Chinese He Bingjiao in the women's singles 21-15, 21-10 in 42 minutes. The 22-year-old will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying who beat Chen Yufei in three sets.

No players from China were in Saturday's women's doubles semifinals as world No.1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan lost to Thai opponents Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-19, 21-15, and Du Yue and Li Wenmei lost to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 14-21, 20-22 on Friday.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)