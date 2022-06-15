Data shows Chinese economy is on the road to recovery

13:31, June 15, 2022 By Ouyang Shijia ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Workers assemble vehicles at an FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd facility in Changchun, Jilin province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's major economic indicators, including industrial production, improved in May amid government measures to coordinate COVID-19 control with economic development, showing fresh signs of recovery, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

The country's value-added industrial output rose by 0.7 percent year-on-year in May, compared with the 2.9 percent decline in April, the NBS said.

Retail sales fell by 6.7 percent in May on a yearly basis, narrowing from a 11.1 percent decline in the previous month, the bureau said.

Fixed-asset investment rose by 6.2 percent year-on-year in the January-May period, the NBS data showed.

The surveyed urban jobless rate came in at 5.9 percent in May, lower than the 6.1 percent level registered in April.

The NBS said major indicators showed marginal improvement in May compared with the previous month, and the economy is regaining recovery momentum.

Warning of a more complicated and grimmer international environment as well as difficulties and challenges faced by the Chinese economy, the NBS said the government needs to make a big push to step up macro adjustment and fully implement the recently announced 33 measures to stabilize the economy.

