Forum on "future-oriented cooperation" among China, Japan, S.Korea held in Seoul

Xinhua) 09:37, June 15, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming addresses the opening ceremony of the International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation 2022 among China, Japan and South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea on June 14, 2022. The forum was held here on Tuesday under the theme of "Future-Oriented Trilateral Cooperation: Lasting Peace, Common Prosperity, Shared Culture." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

SEOUL, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation 2022 among China, Japan and South Korea was held here on Tuesday under the theme of "Future-Oriented Trilateral Cooperation: Lasting Peace, Common Prosperity, Shared Culture."

The forum was an annual event organized by the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS), a Seoul-based international body for promoting peace and common prosperity among the three countries.

The TCS will "spare no efforts in carrying out the mandates of the three governments for a more advanced trilateral cooperation, and will strive to fulfill our mission to further promote lasting peace, common prosperity and shared culture in this region," TCS Secretary-General Ou Boqian said in her opening remarks.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming said in his address that China, Japan and South Korea are not only close neighbors facing each other across the sea, but also countries with important influence on the region and the world.

Looking ahead, trilateral cooperation among the three countries, on the current basis, should be deepened and advanced in the direction of maintaining lasting peace, realizing common prosperity in the region and building a shared culture in East Asia, Xing noted.

The forum included three sessions in which insights on the institutionalization of trilateral cooperation, inclusive economic growth and cultural exchange were shared by veteran politicians, diplomats, prominent scholars and representatives of economic and cultural organizations.

Launched in Seoul in 2011 by the governments of China, Japan and South Korea, the TCS serves as a major platform for deepening trilateral cooperation.

Since its launch, the TCS, under the guidance of the three governments, has actively supported institutionalized cooperation among the three countries, and hosted numerous cooperation projects in such fields as economy and trade, culture, youth, media and disaster management.

Ambassador of Japan to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi addresses the opening ceremony of the International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation 2022 among China, Japan and South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea on June 14, 2022. The forum was held here on Tuesday under the theme of "Future-Oriented Trilateral Cooperation: Lasting Peace, Common Prosperity, Shared Culture." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong addresses the opening ceremony of the International Forum for Trilateral Cooperation 2022 among China, Japan and South Korea, in Seoul, South Korea on June 14, 2022. The forum was held here on Tuesday under the theme of "Future-Oriented Trilateral Cooperation: Lasting Peace, Common Prosperity, Shared Culture." (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)