Equal treatment within U.S. health care elusive for black Americans: Washington Post review

Xinhua) 09:21, June 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Equal treatment within the U.S. health care system remains elusive for African Americans, a Washington Post book review has commented recently.

Quoting a New York Times Magazine article, Jerald Walker, the author of the review and professor of African American literature and creative writing at Emerson College, wrote that "people of color, particularly black people, are treated differently the moment they enter the health care system."

"Black women, including those 'whose income and education should protect them,' are three to four times more likely than White women to die from pregnancy-related causes," the article said.

