Major U.S. baby formula plants not inspected in 2020: CBS

June 15, 2022

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. regulators failed to inspect any of the three biggest U.S. baby formula manufacturers in 2020, CBS reported recently.

"When they finally did get inside an Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Michigan after a two-year gap, they found standing water and lax sanitation procedures. But inspectors offered only voluntary suggestions for fixing the problems and issued no formal warning," according to the report.

"Inspectors would return five months later after four infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant suffered bacterial infections. They found bacterial contamination inside the factory, leading to a four-month shutdown and turning a festering supply shortage into a full-blown crisis that sent parents scrambling to find formula and forced the U.S. to airlift products from overseas," said the report.

