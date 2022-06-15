Higher unemployment rate looms in U.S. as Fed fights inflation: WSJ

Xinhua) 08:27, June 15, 2022

Workers are seen in a food market in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 6, 2022. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

The article expects that the Fed could consider raising rates by 75 basis points this week as inflation remain elevated and policy makers could project somewhat higher unemployment rates over the next two years than they had anticipated earlier this year.

NEW YORK, June 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve officials are beginning to signal that their efforts to tackle scorching inflation by raising interest rates may lead to higher unemployment, said an article published Monday by The Wall Street Journal.

This marks a reversal from last year, when they sought a fast labor-market recovery, said the article.

The article expects that the Fed could consider raising rates by 75 basis points this week as inflation remain elevated and policy makers could project somewhat higher unemployment rates over the next two years than they had anticipated earlier this year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and other officials suggested earlier this year that they might be able to reduce demand for labor - a source of inflation pressure - primarily by prodding employers to cut job vacancies, rather than by laying off workers and pushing up unemployment.

But in their recent comments, noted the article, Fed officials have sketched out a path in which unemployment rises this year, though not sharply.

Some economists have been skeptical that the Fed can reduce job vacancies without a notable increase in the unemployment rate, said the article.

It also warned that "we should prepare ourselves for projections intended to communicate the Fed's resolve to reduce inflation by targeting a higher level of unemployment," quoting Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist at research firm SGH Macro Advisors.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)