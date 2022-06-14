U.S. stocks fall as investors dump risky assets amid surging inflation

Xinhua) 13:27, June 14, 2022

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, June 13, 2022. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday as investors continued to dump risky assets amid surging inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 876.05 points, or 2.79 percent, to 30,516.74. The S&P 500 dropped 151.23 points, or 3.88 percent, to 3,749.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 530.79 points, or 4.68 percent, to 10,809.23. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

