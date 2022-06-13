Home>>
Honors bestowed on President Xi
(People's Daily App) 15:58, June 13, 2022
President Xi Jinping was awarded the Manas Order of the First Degree, the highest national prize of Kyrgyzstan, by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov on June 13, 2019.
The medal of honor or order in gold from a country or international organization represents the highest respect and acknowledgment to the awardee.
Since 2013, Xi has received at least 16 such awards. The highest honors conferred on Xi symbolize the countries' recognition of his contribution to bilateral relations, world peace and development.
