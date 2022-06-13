Full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to Ta Kung Pao on its 120th anniversary

Xinhua) 08:09, June 13, 2022

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to Ta Kung Pao, one of the oldest Chinese language newspapers based in Hong Kong, on the 120th anniversary of its founding.

On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the founding of Ta Kung Pao, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to all members of the newspaper!

For over a century, Ta Kung Pao has always upheld its founding tenet of "selflessly serving the public" to spread the righteous voice and serve the country through its writings. It has played an active role in the building of New China, the reform and opening-up and modernization. It has also played an active role in Hong Kong's return to the motherland as well as in maintaining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability. In the new era, Ta Kung Pao unequivocally sent out positive notes and helped forge social consensus, thus contributing to maintaining Hong Kong's stability, enhancing exchanges between Hong Kong and the mainland, and forming a closer emotional bond between Hong Kong residents and the motherland.

I hope the newspaper will carry forward its patriotic traditions, pursue innovative development, continue to grow its influence, write even more splendid chapters of the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," and contribute more to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

Xi Jinping

June 12, 2022

