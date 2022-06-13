22 reportedly injured in rocket attack in west Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:09, June 13, 2022

KIEV, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two people were injured in a rocket attack on the Ukrainian city of Chortkiv in the country's western Ternopil region on Saturday, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

Four rockets, presumably fired from the Black Sea, hit Chortkiv at about 9:46 p.m. local time (1846 GMT) on Saturday, according to Volodymyr Trush, head of the Ternopil regional military administration.

A military facility was partially destroyed in the attack, while four apartment blocks were damaged, Trush told reporters, adding that most of the injured were in stable condition.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)