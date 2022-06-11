China condemns some UN experts as "political tool" against it

GENEVA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Mission to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva on Friday refuted the accusations against China by some UN experts, saying that they abused their mandates and acted as "the political tool of anti-China forces."

By ignoring China's tremendous human rights achievements, this group of UN experts endorsed the "lies and disinformation" fabricated by Western countries including the United States, and anti-China forces, the Chinese mission's spokesperson said in a statement.

"They abused their mandates and chose to collaborate with the United States in slandering China on the eve of the 50th session of the Human Rights Council, in a vain attempt to kidnap the Human Rights Council to serve the U.S. strategy of containing China, and to serve the interest of hegemony and power politics," said the statement.

A few UN experts on Friday issued a statement urging China to "cooperate fully with the UN human rights system" and grant "unhindered access to independent experts" on "significant human rights violations and repression of fundamental freedoms."

The Chinese mission said that the attempt to "impose Western dogma on others" and "acts of wantonly politicizing and instrumentalizing human rights" has seriously damaged the credibility of the UN human rights experts system.

On the basis of equality and mutual respect, China is ready to actively conduct human rights dialogue and cooperation with all other parties, said the Chinese mission.

But "we oppose the despicable acts of political manipulation, wanton attacks and smears against countries and interference in their internal affairs under the pretext of human rights," it said.

The Chinese people are "deeply proud" of the human rights achievements of the country, the statement said, noting that "clouds cannot overshadow the sun, and lies cannot deny China's human rights achievements."

China will continue to follow a path of human rights development suited to its national conditions, promote the common values of humanity, actively conduct international exchanges and cooperation and promote the sound development of global human rights, it said.

