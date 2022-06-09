Global Insight | How NATO dragged Russia, Ukraine into a conflict

(People's Daily App) 14:14, June 09, 2022

On May 18, the Finnish and Swedish ambassadors to NATO submitted the two countries' applications to join the military alliance, putting an end to their years of military nonalignment. NATO has expanded so much! How did it drag Russia and Ukraine into a conflict? Let's find the answer.

