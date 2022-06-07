Languages

Archive

Tuesday, June 07, 2022

Home>>

How US uses NATO to defend its hegemony and private interests

(People's Daily App) 13:51, June 07, 2022

Since the establishment of NATO in 1949, the US has controlled the organization in the palm of its hand. How did the US use NATO to defend its hegemony and private interests? Here is the answer.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories