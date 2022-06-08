Global Insight | How 'dark' is NATO's dark side?

(People's Daily App) 13:18, June 08, 2022

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivered a speech on May 9 at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet Union in the Eastern Front of World War II.

In his speech, Lukashenko raised the question: “Democracy on the wings of NATO fighter jets has brought these countries only pain and suffering, casualties and destruction, economic chaos and any lack of prospects.”

How many ignominious records does NATO hold? How “dark” is NATO’s dark side? Let's find the answer.

