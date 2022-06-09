Outflow of China's foreign-trade orders manageable, impact limited: ministry

Xinhua) 09:12, June 09, 2022

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The scale of China's foreign-trade order outflow is manageable and its impact is limited, said the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of this year, part of the foreign-trade orders that returned to China last year have flowed out again as production in neighboring countries has gradually recovered, Li Xingqian, an official with the ministry, told a press conference.

"The impact of the outflow of returned orders is generally controllable," Li said.

"The relocation of some industries is in line with economic laws," he said, adding that China has been the world's largest exporter of goods for 13 consecutive years, and the factor structure is changing with continuous upgrading of domestic industries.

He noted that China's position in the global industrial and supply chain pattern is "still consolidated," citing the country's complete industrial system and advantages in infrastructure, industrial supporting capabilities and talents.

In the first four months of this year, foreign investment into China, in actual use, increased by 26 percent year on year, while that in the manufacturing industry soared by 65 percent, official data shows.

To help foreign-trade enterprises secure orders and tap markets, the country will further promote the implementation of policies, facilitate services for companies to solve their problems in logistics and order acquisition, and optimize industrial layout.

China will press ahead with high-standard opening-up to ensure the country remains a popular destination for global foreign investment, Li added.

