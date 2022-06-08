U.S. trapped in vicious cycle of gun violence: article

Xinhua) 08:38, June 08, 2022

NEW YORK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Gun sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States because decades of propaganda caused people to think they needed them to be "safe," but in reality, having a gun in the house increases your chances of injury or death, said an article published on the website of U.S. news portal Salon on Monday.

"More guns lead to more violence," said the article by Amanda Marcotte, a senior politics writer at Salon, adding that research showed that was especially true of this gun buying surge, as the percentage of newly purchased guns being used in crime surged.

"Things only promise to get worse because, no matter how much research says otherwise, people still have this asinine idea that the way to protect themselves from gun violence is to buy more guns," said the article.

"So this vicious cycle is perpetuated. People buy guns, which leads to more gun violence, which leads to more gun sales, and so on and so forth," said Marcotte in the article.

This works out great for the gun companies and Republicans, who happily exploit all this gun violence to sell voters a story about how it's all the fault of Democrats and Black people, added the author.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)