China, Kazakhstan to jointly build bilateral relations in next golden 30 years: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:27, June 08, 2022

NUR-SULTAN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Kazakhstan have agreed to jointly build bilateral relations in the next golden 30 years, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

At a joint press conference with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Wang said that the two sides held pragmatic, efficient and comprehensive talks, and agreed that the two countries have a friendship over a thousand years and that bilateral cooperation has yielded fruitful results in the past more than 30 years.

Standing at a new historical starting point, the two sides will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation, develop their friendship, and jointly build China-Kazakhstan relations in the next golden 30 years based on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, equality and mutual trust, and mutual benefit and win-win results, Wang said, emphasizing that the two sides should act unswervingly in the following four aspects.

The first is to unswervingly enhance strategic mutual trust. China and Kazakhstan will give full play to the leading role of head-of-state diplomacy and deepen exchanges and cooperation at all levels and departments.

The two countries should support each other in taking a development path that suits their own national conditions, expand mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests, and care for, manage and develop the bilateral relationship. They should make good use of the mechanisms including the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee, the dialogue on production capacity and investment cooperation and local cooperation forums, and promote bilateral cooperation to be more diversified, in-depth and high-level.

The second is to unswervingly carry out mutually beneficial cooperation. The two countries are willing to further strengthen the docking of their development strategies and expand new areas and space for cooperation.

The two sides should make every effort to ensure the capacity of the China-Europe Railway Express, tap the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and promote the diversification of railway express channels. The two countries should focus on exploring new growth points including 5G, big data, artificial intelligence, digital finance, cross-border e-commerce, green energy, and create a number of new exemplary cooperation projects.

The two sides announced that all the border ports between China and Kazakhstan have resumed operations, and the two countries have reached a consensus on the resumption of flights. Two-way non-stop flights will soon be operated twice a week.

The third is to unswervingly carry forward China-Kazakhstan friendship from generation to generation. The two sides have reached an agreement on setting up consulate generals in China's Xi'an and Aktobe in Kazakhstan respectively, and reached a consensus on the establishment of cultural centers. Institutions covering traditional Chinese medicine and Luban Workshop will be established in Kazakhstan as soon as possible.

China is willing to continuously deepen international cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fight against epidemic, continue to provide vaccine assistance to Kazakhstan, support the cooperation in drug research and development and production, and join hands to build a community of common health for mankind.

The fourth is to unswervingly safeguard international fairness and justice. The two countries should spare no effort to safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core, and oppose unilateralism and bullying.

The two sides should vigorously promote the "Shanghai Spirit" and promote the healthy and stable development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, actively study the specific ways and steps for upgrading the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) with all parties, and promote the continuous development of the CICA process.

Kazakhstan actively supports the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative. China supports Kazakhstan in playing a more constructive role in international and regional affairs, and welcomes Kazakhstan to participate in the "BRICS+" cooperation.

