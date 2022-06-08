Book on Xi's views on strengthening, revitalizing armed forces published

Xinhua) 08:05, June 08, 2022

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The third volume of a compilation of Xi Jinping's views on strengthening and revitalizing the Chinese armed forces has been published, according to an official statement.

The Central Military Commission recently issued a circular, calling on the entire armed forces to earnestly organize the study and use of the book.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)