Interview: China-proposed Global Security Initiative could bolster world peace, stability, says expert

CAIRO, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's recently proposed Global Security Initiative would strengthen world peace and stability, an expert has said.

"Through this security initiative, China seeks to find balanced relations that preserve world peace before countries plunge into wars and conflicts," Diaa Helmy, secretary-general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and expert on Chinese affairs, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Helmy said the initiative would serve a new world order based on respect for all and security for all.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the expert said, "the United States used Ukraine as a test balloon in order to weaken the Russian army, sacrificing the Ukrainian people, their interests and wealth."

While "weeping over the homeless and demanding human rights for refugees and victims," Helmy said the United States is to blame for Ukraine's refugee crisis.

Helmy said NATO pledged not to expand in Eastern Europe but has failed to live up to its word, expanding eastward several times and creating a security crisis in Europe.

He said the newly-proposed security initiative could play a significant role in global peacemaking.

"China's initiatives will be very important and effective in a cohesive world based on cooperation; a world based on peaceful negotiations and dialogue, not based on illogical unilateral sanctions," Helmy said.

Helmy lauded the Belt and Road Initiative as a force for peace, with its focus "on the development of countries and the construction of infrastructure, ports and roads that serve and maintain global trade."

