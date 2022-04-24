Global Security Initiative offers China's solutions, wisdom

Xinhua) 07:57, April 24, 2022

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The Global Security Initiative is another global public good offered by China, as it contributes Chinese solutions and wisdom for solving security challenges facing humanity, experts said.

The initiative was proposed by President Xi Jinping on Thursday when he delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 in Boao, Hainan Province.

The initiative is yet another global public good offered by China and a significant part of building a community with a shared future for humanity, said Xu Bu, president of the China Institute of International Studies.

The Global Security Initiative champions commitments in six areas:

-- stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security;

-- stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries;

-- stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation;

-- stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security;

-- stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction;

-- stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains, and work together on regional disputes and global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

Guo Yanjun, director of the Institute of Asian Studies of China Foreign Affairs University, said the initiative would help build consensus and promote reform of the global security governance system.

Unlike some Western countries' unilateral pursuits of their safety, the Global Security Initiative seeks common security, which underlines peace and cooperation, said Bambang Suryono, chairman of the Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center.

It would help create an international order based on mutual respect, equality and mutual trust, he noted.

The Global Security Initiative upholds true multilateralism. It is open to the world and welcomes the participation of all countries. As the country that put forward this major initiative, China will also take earnest actions in its implementation, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

"We are ready to work through the UN and bilateral and multilateral channels to have an in-depth exchange of views with all parties on the initiative," Wang added.

