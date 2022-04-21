UN investigators question 3-week-old Mali military operation that claimed 200-plus lives

Xinhua) 08:36, April 21, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Mali officials block human rights representatives from investigating a three-week-old military operation that claimed 200-plus lives amid reports most victims were civilians, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Our human rights colleagues are telling us that they are extremely concerned that the authorities in the country have still not granted UN human rights investigators access to the village of Moura," said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During an operation more than three weeks ago, Malian Armed Forces, reportedly accompanied by foreign military personnel, allegedly carried out summary executions and multiple other serious rights violations, Dujarric told reporters at a regular briefing.

"Our colleagues tell us that the exact death toll is still unclear, the Malian army has acknowledged that it killed 203 fighters from 'armed terrorist groups' and arrested 51 people in what they say was a 'large-scale' military operation in the area," he said. "The Office for Human Rights says that preliminary information suggests that most victims were actually civilians."

UN human rights representatives reported that the Malian transitional authorities had opened an investigation into the operation, the spokesman said. He added that the humanitarians call on the transitional authorities to ensure the inquiry is timely, thorough, independent, and impartial. The rights office stressed the need for investigators to provide prompt, safe and unhindered access to the area.

The UN Human Rights Office said an independent on-the-ground investigation is critical and that time is of the essence to ensure accountability and prompt and effective justice for the victims.

