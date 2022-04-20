Languages

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Countryballs explain the difference between Ukraine crisis and Taiwan question

(China Daily) 16:12, April 20, 2022

US is trying to link Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan question. For people who want world peace, beware US' planned proxy war in Asia. Tell Uncle Sam to go home now!

