Home>>
Countryballs explain the difference between Ukraine crisis and Taiwan question
(China Daily) 16:12, April 20, 2022
US is trying to link Ukraine crisis with the Taiwan question. For people who want world peace, beware US' planned proxy war in Asia. Tell Uncle Sam to go home now!
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy says early conflict resolution key to ending humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
- Another Ukraine crisis in Asia-Pacific?
- In pics: Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Commentary: Moscow’s countermeasures sparked by West’s extreme pressure campaign targeting Russia
- Only by upholding correct security vision can countries achieve universal security
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.