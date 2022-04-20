We Are China

AU calls for dialogue, peaceful solution to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 15:52, April 20, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The African Union (AU) on Tuesday called for dialogue and a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat made the appeal during a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"I stressed for the need to respect international law and urged for dialogue for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Mahamat tweeted.

According to the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia, Lavrov briefed Mahamat on the reasons and goals of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Formally established in July 2002, the 55-member pan-African bloc is headquartered in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)