Interview: Global Security Initiative reflects China's commitment to upholding world peace, prosperity: Pakistani expert

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping is an important step in the right direction, reflecting China's commitment to upholding world peace, security and prosperity, a Pakistani expert said recently.

Adhering to the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China continued to play a vital role in global growth, development and security while promoting authentic multilateralism, rejecting a Cold-War mentality, and maintaining a policy of non-interference, Farhat Asif, president of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, an Islamabad-based think-tank, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"There is a lot more potential in the new initiative ... providing a vision of comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security will help the countries who would be part of the initiative to grow further in a secure and peaceful environment," the expert said.

Asif said that China has been working on global economic development and launched several initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative, which have enabled people across the world to reap the benefits of win-win cooperation. After all, sustainable peace and security are based on prosperity.

More than 140 countries of different religions, cultures, languages and socio-economic statuses are part of the BRI, showing inclusiveness and a harmonious relationship between them, she said.

The expert noted that the Global Security Initiative proposed by China is more people-centric which seeks safety and security for everyone in the world as opposed to some Western countries' unilateral pursuit of their own safety based on hegemonic designs.

The containment and Cold-War mentality of the West has severely undermined global peace and security, creating a grim humanitarian crisis and security challenges internationally, she said.

The recent Russia-Ukraine conflict is a "classic example" in this case which arose when certain groups of countries ignore security demands of other countries while ensuring absolute security for themselves, the expert said, adding that "there is a requirement for these countries to opt for dialogue and diplomacy instead of fueling it further."

The expert said that technological innovations and the development of social media have strengthened interconnection and interdependence among countries. The world has become a global village that needs real multilateralism and enhanced cooperation rather than unilateralism to combat challenges, including the pandemic, climate change and food security.

As the security of one country is linked with the security of another, the new initiative proposed by China, which is more focused on human development and security, will allow an inclusive participation of every country, she said.

