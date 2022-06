We Are China

Magical two-colored water lily blooms in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 16:58, June 06, 2022

A rare white and red water lily is in full bloom at Xuanwu Lake in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Kai)

