Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee

Xinhua) 14:25, June 04, 2022

Members of the Household Division march during the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) is seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

A girl watches the Trooping the Colour parade in celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

British Royal Air Force aircrafts create the number of 70 in the sky over Buckingham Palace during the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

British Royal Air Force aircrafts perform a fly-past over Buckingham Palace during the celebration of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Britain, on June 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

