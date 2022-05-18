Home>>
Britain's Queen attends opening ceremony of Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London
(Xinhua) 13:27, May 18, 2022
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (2nd R) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L, front) attend the opening ceremony of Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station in London, Britain, May 17, 2022. Elizabeth Line is a new railway line which will open to the public on May 24. (Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via Xinhua)
