Xi's high expectations for stronger, deeper China-Arab cooperation

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- It has been 18 years since the establishment of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Under the guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders of Arab countries, the China-Arab strategic partnership has achieved remarkable progress and grown even closer, stronger and deeper in recent years.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks delivered at the ministerial meetings of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

June 5, 2014

When addressing at the opening ceremony of the sixth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held in Beijing, Xi called on the two sides to carry forward the Silk Road spirit and deepen their cooperation.

China is ready to dovetail its own development with that of Arab states and support them in increasing jobs, advancing industrialization and promoting economic growth, he noted.

Noting that Arab states are seeking their own path of development, Xi said China is ready to share with Arab states its own governance experience so that both sides can draw wisdom from each other's civilizations and development practices.

May 12, 2016

In a message to congratulate on the opening of the seventh ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, the Chinese president pledged to make joint efforts with Arab states to carve out a better future for bilateral strategic cooperative relationship.

Xi noted that China stands ready to work with Arab states to steadily promote the Belt and Road cooperation based on the principle of close consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit.

July 10, 2018

During a speech at the opening ceremony of the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Xi announced that China and Arab countries had agreed to establish a "Sino-Arab future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development."

China stands ready to work with the Arab side to coordinate the development strategies and actions, Xi said, calling on the two sides to strengthen strategic trust, stay committed to dialogue and consultation, uphold the principle of sovereignty, champion inclusive reconciliation and fight terrorism.

As important players in the international political arena, China and Arab states should make concerted efforts to find a new path toward full rejuvenation of the Middle East, Xi noted.

July 6, 2020

In a congratulatory letter to the ninth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held via video link, Xi said under the current circumstances, it is more necessary than ever for the two sides to step up cooperation and join hands in tiding over difficulties.

"I hope China and Arab states can take the meeting as an opportunity to enhance strategic communication and coordination, steadily advance cooperation in various fields including pandemic response, promote the building of the China-Arab community with a shared future to continuously go deeper and more practical, so as to better benefit the peoples of the two sides," Xi added.

