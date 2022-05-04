Xiplomacy: Xi promotes exploration of outer space, advances global cooperation

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Ahead of China's Youth Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote back to a youth team working on space station construction, encouraging them to contribute more to the exploration of space and advance aerospace science and technology through innovation.

Over the past years, Xi has been striving to promote the development of China's space industry and pledged to deepen cooperation with other countries in this field, which has yielded fruitful outcomes.

The following are some highlights of Xi's remarks on how China develops its space industry and how the world can join hands in exploring the mysterious universe for all mankind.

June 6, 2017

China has attached great importance to space exploration as well as innovation in space science and technology, and wants to use these achievements to create a better future for mankind, Xi said in a letter of congratulations to the Global Space Exploration Conference.

Nov. 6, 2018

China has been committed to advancing the development of aviation and aerospace technology with other countries, Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition.

Xi expressed his belief that the exhibition would vigorously boost the development of global aviation and aerospace technology, promote international exchanges and cooperation, and help ensure people around the world benefit from achievements in the field.

Nov. 14, 2018

Outer space is the common wealth of humanity, and it is a pursuit of mankind to explore, develop and utilize outer space peacefully, Xi said in a congratulatory letter to the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization.

China advocates joint efforts from nations around the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity, and to enhance international exchanges and cooperation in outer space on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use, and inclusive development, Xi said.

China has consistently advocated the rational development and utilization of space resources and the protection of the space environment, in order to make space industry benefit all mankind, said the president.

Feb. 20, 2019

Exploring the vast universe is a common dream of all humankind, Xi said when he met representatives of space scientists and engineers who participated in the research and development of the Chang'e-4 mission.

China has been actively advancing international space cooperation and carried out productive cooperation with multiple countries and international organizations. Many countries contributed to the complete success of the Chang'e-4 mission, Xi said.

April 23, 2020

In a letter to the elder scientists who participated in the Dongfanghong-1 mission, Xi said he is deeply moved by the fact that the participants of the Dongfanghong-1 mission have devoted their youth to the space cause and still care about the future of China's aerospace industry in their old age.

No matter how the conditions change, the spirit of self-reliance and hard work should not be lost, Xi said.

May 15, 2021

In a congratulatory message on the successful landing of China's first probe on Mars, Tianwen-1, Xi said, "The landing left a Chinese mark on Mars for the first time. It is another landmark progress in China's space industry development."

June 23, 2021

Xi spoke with Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, the three astronauts sent into space aboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship.

"The construction of the space station is a milestone in China's space industry, which will make pioneering contributions to the peaceful use of space by humanity," said Xi.

Sept. 16, 2021

In a congratulatory letter to the First International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications, Xi said China is willing to share the achievements of the BDS with all sides, promote the progress of the global satellite navigation industry, and make the BDS better serve the world and benefit humankind.

April 12, 2022

When inspecting the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern China's island province of Hainan, Xi said that the launch site should continue to eye the frontier of global space development and the major strategic needs of China's space industry, and comprehensively improve its modern space launch capabilities, calling for efforts to elevate the site to world-leading standards.

