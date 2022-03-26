Xiplomacy: Xi's remarks on boosting global ecological civilization cooperation

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- People around the world are expected to turn off lights at 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday to mark Earth Hour 2022, an environmental movement calling for global solidarity in protecting Mother Nature.

With the theme of "Shape Our Future," this year's event aims to inspire people to take concrete actions for a brighter future of the planet.

Over the past decade, China has been advancing the green transition of its economy under the guidance of President Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization, which derives from the Chinese perception, or reflection, of the relationship between man and nature.

On various occasions, Xi has expounded on his philosophy which also stresses promoting international cooperation for an environmentally friendly world.

The following are some highlights in his remarks.

Oct. 30, 2021

While addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link, Xi urged developed countries to lead by example on emission reduction.

Developed countries should fully accommodate the special difficulties and concerns of developing countries, deliver on their commitments of climate financing, and provide technology, capacity-building and other support for developing countries, Xi said.

Oct. 12, 2021

In his keynote speech at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, known as COP15, Xi stressed the importance of international coordination in promoting ecological civilization.

"We need to strengthen solidarity to overcome difficulties and let people across countries benefit more and in a fairer way from development outcomes and a sound environment, so as to build a homeland of common development of all countries," said Xi.

"If we, humanity, do not fail Nature, Nature will not fail us," he said. "Ecological civilization represents the development trend of human civilization."

Sept. 21, 2021

In his speech at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Xi reiterated the need to achieve harmonious coexistence between the human race and nature.

"We need to improve global environmental governance, actively respond to climate change and create a community of life for man and nature. We need to accelerate transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieve green recovery and development," he said.

China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, the Chinese president said.

April 20, 2021

When addressing the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, Xi called for efforts to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

Xi also called for improving the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) International Green Development Coalition and the Green Investment Principles for the BRI Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms "to make green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation."

Dec. 30, 2020

During a video meeting with European Union leaders, Xi urged China and Europe to "give full play to their high-level dialogue mechanism on environment and climate, and give mutual support to each other in hosting international conferences on biodiversity, climate change and conservation of nature."

Sept. 30, 2020

When delivering a speech at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity, Xi called on all parties to adhere to ecological civilization and increase the drive for building a beautiful world, saying biodiversity affects the well-being of humanity and provides the very basis for the human race to survive and thrive.

China is willing to share with all parties its experience in biodiversity governance and ecological progress, he added.

