Studying and Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in a Deep-going Way and Opening up New Horizons in China's External Work

I

Since the beginning of this year, faced with the complex situation where major global changes unseen in a century have been compounded by a once-in-a-century pandemic, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has taken into account both the domestic and international imperatives, worked on development and security as two top priorities, coordinated progress in COVID-19 response and in economic and social development, and observed and responded to international vicissitudes with calm and composure. Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we have forged ahead on all fronts with unity and fortitude, fully implemented the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, and advanced work in various fields in a deep-going way. A series of new and important achievements have been made in the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Following the fundamental guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy in our external work and continuously advancing major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, China has maintained its initiative and advantageous position in the overarching strategic context.

In February and March this year, we overcame various difficulties and challenges, including those related to COVID-19, and successfully hosted the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games which attracted worldwide attention. With around 170 official representatives from nearly 70 countries and international organizations attending, close to 3,000 athletes from around 90 countries and regions competing, and billions of people around the world watching and setting the record for Winter Olympics ratings, a strong momentum was created in the international community against the politicization of sport, and the sinister attempts by anti-China forces to sabotage the Games and use the occasion to contain and suppress China were completely thwarted. During the Games, head-of-state diplomacy and home-ground diplomacy were conducted extensively. These diplomatic engagements fully demonstrated China’s confidence and openness as well as its commitment as a major country to resolutely promoting world peace and development. They also contributed greatly to building international consensus among the people of all countries for peace, friendship, unity, cooperation, civilizational progress and a shared future, injecting confidence and hope into a turbulent and unstable world.

In March, we successfully convened the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which smoothly completed all agenda items. They fully reflected the common aspirations of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and pooled enormous strength for advancing the cause of the Party and the country and for setting out on a new journey with confidence. They marked a new chapter of democracy, unity, truth-seeking and enterprise, and demonstrated once again to the world the institutional strength and unique advantage of China’s whole-process people’s democracy.

Since the beginning of this year, tested by rising complexity and uncertainty in the external environment, the CPC Central Committee, with strategic vision and sound decision-making, has introduced in a timely way a series of policies conducive to economic and social stability and development. The Chinese economy kicked off to a steady start this year. Production on the supply side and market on the demand side have generally remained stable. People’s livelihoods have been protected with robust and effective steps. New progress has been made in achieving high-quality development. All this speaks volumes about China’s resilience against economic shocks and our country’s great vitality and dynamism. In the first quarter, China’s GDP grew by 4.8 percent year-on-year, ranking in the front among the major economies of the world and remaining a primary driver for global growth. From January to April, the total volume of import and export grew by 11.2 percent and paid-in foreign investment by 20.5 percent year-on-year, which serves as a clear indication that China continued to open wider to the world. With China’s contribution, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement has come into effect on schedule, marking the official launch of the world’s most promising free trade area covering the largest population and boasting the most diverse membership. From January to April, trade between China and other RCEP countries registered 3.84 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.9 percent from the same period of 2021. ASEAN has remained China’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade reaching 1.84 trillion yuan, up by 7.2 percent year-on-year. Trade between China and other Asian countries has also maintained a sound momentum of growth. International institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank all expressed the belief that China has ample policy space to boost the economy, and the future holds out still greater prospects.

Faced with a new wave of resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide, China has remained committed to putting the people and their lives first, to the prevention of both imported cases and domestic rebound, and to following a dynamic zero-COVID policy. We have been constantly fine-tuning our response measures in light of the evolving situation. Such efforts have brought about major strategic gains in our COVID-19 response and provided strong protection for the life and health of the 1.4 billion Chinese people. Our approach to COVID-19 response is determined by the very nature and mission of the Chinese Communist Party. Science-based and effective, it has underpinned the sound momentum in our economic and social development and earned firm endorsement from the Chinese people as well as high recognition from the mainstream of the international community. With a sense of responsibility toward the life and health of people across the world and solidarity with all countries in pulling together to tide over the difficult times, China has supplied more than 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to over 120 countries and international organizations, and will further donate 600 million doses to African countries and 150 million doses to ASEAN countries. China has both adopted solid, vigorous, successful and responsible measures in its COVID-19 response to safeguard the people’s lives, and made tangible and sustained input to honor its solemn commitment to building a global community of health for all. China’s approach stands in stark contrast with the practice of some people in the West who have no regard for facts and confound black with white on COVID-related issues. We have every confidence in winning the tough battle against COVID-19, and will make an even greater contribution to the global solidarity and fight against the pandemic.

Faced with a complex and turbulent global landscape, China’s foreign-related work continues to break the waves and forge ahead. Head-of-state diplomacy provides comprehensive guidance for China’s overall external work. General Secretary Xi Jinping has had in-depth communications and exchanges with foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, giving a tremendous boost to China’s foreign relations under the new circumstances. General Secretary Xi Jinping attended and addressed the annual session of the Davos World Economic Forum via video link and gave a keynote speech by video to the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, elaborating on China’s propositions under the new circumstances on such major issues as building a community with a shared future for mankind, COVID-19 response, economic recovery, global security and Asian cooperation, and making a vigorous effort to chart the correct direction for the development of the global order. Other Party and State leaders also engaged in active external interactions. We have worked intensively in such priority areas as major countries, neighboring countries, developing countries and multilateral institutions, in an effort to continuously consolidating and developing China’s global partnerships. We have resolutely pushed back the attempts of a few countries to interfere in China’s domestic affairs and to provoke or pressure China through issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, maritime affairs and human rights, thus demonstrating our steadfast resolve and strong confidence in safeguarding our country’s sovereignty, security and development interests. We have stepped up our holistic approach to the Ukraine crisis, explained our clear policy stance based on the merits of the matter, played an independent and constructive role, proposed ways to resolve the crisis, put forward China’s initiative on preventing a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and debunked and rebutted the various wrongful rhetoric and unfounded accusations against China. In so doing, we have spoken up for justice in the international arena, performed our responsibilities, firmly upheld fairness and equity, and won extensive understanding and recognition from the majority of countries, particularly the vast number of developing countries.

The key to securing these achievements lies in the wise decision-making by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee, and the correct guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as well as the concerted and dedicated efforts of our Party, armed forces and all Chinese people. Certain countries, harboring the strategic goal of containing China, have chosen to ignore China’s remarkable achievements and outstanding contribution to international peace and development. Instead, they have proceeded from their cold war mentality and ideological bias, gone out of their way to spread disinformation in order to smear and attack China, shown great interest in putting together various gatherings to embolden themselves and seek selfish gains, and created bloc confrontation by ganging up in small circles, all in an attempt to sabotage security and stability in China’s periphery and undermine China’s core and major interests. Their schemes will never succeed. What has happened shows that we have firmly grasped the overarching trend of global development and the right direction of history. We also have the five strategic conditions in our favor, namely the strong leadership of the CPC, the significant institutional strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the solid foundation laid by China’s sustained and fast development, long-term and enduring social stability, and a powerful drive that fills us with confidence and strength. Any conspiracy aimed at delaying or obstructing China’s development and growth is doomed to fail. The goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will definitely be realized.

II

In the face of new characteristics of the international situation and new features of China’s external environment, General Secretary Xi Jinping has put forward a series of important new thoughts, propositions and initiatives, providing a guide to action for steering the major changes of the world in the right direction, resolving the international security dilemma, realizing common development around the world, safeguarding people’s lives and health, and upholding true multilateralism.

In response to the accelerated evolution of the profound changes that are taking the world into a new period of instability and transformation, General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out that changes of the world, of our times and of history are unfolding in ways like never before. These changes are posing challenges that must be taken seriously by humanity. Countries need to follow the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation, move in the right direction of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and rise to challenges and build a bright future through cooperation. The present and the immediate future will be a critical phase for the sustained progress toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and for the profound evolution of changes in the world. New problems and challenges in the international landscape may spur complex changes, both predictable and unpredictable. Yet in every challenge lies an opportunity. The key is how to seize opportunities and turn challenges into opportunities. Certain countries have tried to deflect problems by causing chaos in the world, or to reverse the trend of the times by creating countercurrents. Such attempts to turn back the wheel of history can in no way alter the fundamental direction of the evolving world. We shall gain a deeper understanding of the major changes taking place in the world. We shall work with all countries toward a community with a shared future for mankind as we strive to promote the historical process of great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and we shall defend China’s long-term and fundamental interests as we adapt to, steer and shape major changes in the world.

In light of the need to meet common challenges facing our world and promote security for all, General Secretary Xi Jinping has proposed the Global Security Initiative (GSI), highlighting security as the precondition for development. We humanity are living in an indivisible security community. We should stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, take the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, resolve differences and disputes between countries peacefully through dialogue and consultation, and maintain security in both traditional and non-traditional domains. Right now, in the international situation, the medium- to long-term trends are interlaced with the features of this particular stage. Some countries have yet to renounce their cold war mentality; hegemonism and power politics remain entrenched; unilateralism and protectionism raise their heads from time to time; and security risks that arise from structural problems of various kinds flare up now and then. We should uphold the new vision on security and oppose all forms of hegemonic and bullying acts, oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries under whatever pretexts, oppose overstretching the concept of national security to contain and suppress other countries, and oppose politicizing and weaponizing economic, scientific and technological issues. Countries should be encouraged to pursue a new path of state-to-state engagement featuring dialogue and partnership rather than confrontation or alliance.

In response to the serious disruption to the process of global development, as evidenced by the first-time decline of the Human Development Index in 30 years, General Secretary Xi Jinping has continued to enrich and flesh out the Global Development Initiative (GDI), emphasizing that no matter what difficulties may come our way, we must adhere to a people-centered philosophy of development, place development and livelihoods front and center in global macro policies, implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and build greater synergy among existing mechanisms of development cooperation to promote balanced development worldwide. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has seriously eroded the gains in the global poverty reduction endeavor. Problems like a widening North-South gap, divergent recovery trajectories, development fault lines and a technological divide have become more acute; risks and challenges for keeping global industrial and supply chains stable are many; and policy adjustments in some countries have produced serious, negative spillovers. We should work for an open world economy and increase macro policy coordination to promote balanced, coordinated and inclusive development in the world. We should encourage countries to always give top priority to bettering people’s lives when implementing policies, unveiling measures and taking actions. Due attention should be given to the pressing needs of developing countries and more cooperation is needed in such key areas as poverty reduction, food security, development financing and industrialization, in order to address uneven and inadequate development.

On coordinating the COVID-19 response with economic and social development, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of major assessments and important observations, stressing that people’s lives and health are the prerequisite for human development and progress, that for humanity to score a final victory against the COVID-19 pandemic, more hard efforts are needed, and that confidence and solidarity represent the only sure path to defeating the pandemic. General Secretary Xi Jinping has also called on countries to support each other, better coordinate response measures and improve global public health governance, so as to form strong international synergy against the pandemic and speed up efforts toward a global community of health for all. Currently, COVID-19 remains a serious global pandemic, and there is considerable uncertainty about its future development. Now is certainly not the time to sit down and relax. The pandemic has continued to evolve with its impact reaching every aspect of the international political and economic dynamics and the social activities of all countries, and some in the West have used the pandemic to make unfounded accusations against China and to vilify and attack China’s social system. We must stay level-headed, unswervingly adhere to our dynamic zero-COVID policy, and resolutely counter any rhetoric or action aimed at distorting, challenging or discrediting China’s COVID-19 response policy. At the same time, we need to encourage all countries to step up international cooperation against the pandemic, put up multiple lines of defense, close the global immunization gap, and oppose the rhetoric and practice of holding each other back or shifting blame, all in an effort to jointly defend people’s lives and health.

In response to the new challenges facing multilateralism and global governance, General Secretary Xi Jinping has pointed out that attempts to single-mindedly build “small yards with high walls” or “parallel systems”, to form exclusive small circles or blocs that polarize the world, and to decouple, disrupt supply or exert maximum pressure will seriously undercut international efforts to tackle common challenges, underscoring the need to uphold true multilateralism and firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law. In fact, the majority of countries in the world are strongly opposed to acts of fanning up cold war mentality and bloc confrontation, as they see clearly the nature of such excessive, selfish pursuit for hegemony under the disguise of democracy. We need to follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance, promote humanity’s common values, and encourage exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. We need to champion greater democracy in international relations, increase the representation and voice of developing countries in global affairs, and work with the rest of the international community to tackle global challenges and reform and improve the global governance system.

These major observations and important thoughts of General Secretary Xi Jinping have profoundly revealed the underlying trend of the evolving international landscape, demonstrated China’s sense of responsibility and commitment for working with all other countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and pointed the way forward for countries to maintain security and advance development in times of instability and transformation. They have been highly acclaimed and widely welcomed by the international community. Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, being ever enriching and developing, offers a fundamental guidance for us to analyze and understand the current international situation, and provides a powerful intellectual inspiration for China’s external work to forge ahead against all odds. China’s commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind reflects an aspiration shared by people around the world. It represents the right direction of historical evolution, and serves as an important driving force that shapes the changing world. We must think and act in accordance with the important conclusions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, foster a correct outlook on history, on the bigger picture and on the role of our country, and see through the phenomenon to grasp the essence and look beyond the present to seize long-term trends. We need to stick to the right direction, firm up strategic confidence, get a keen understanding of the principal contradiction and central tasks, take both strategic and tactical issues seriously, maintain a fighting spirit, and be brave and adept in carrying out our struggle. By doing so, we will foster new opportunities amidst crises and open up new horizons on a shifting landscape.

III

This year, the CPC will convene its 20th National Congress. It is the overriding theme that will run through our work on all fronts for the entire year. In conducting our external work, we must study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy all the more comprehensively, systematically and thoroughly. We must keep in mind the overarching strategic context of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation and major changes unseen in a century in the world, hold high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and deliver a solid performance in external work across the board with a great sense of political responsibility and historical mission, to celebrate the successful opening of the 20th National Congress of the CPC with concrete actions and contribute our part to building a modern socialist country in all respects.

First, we will take a coordinated approach to the domestic and international imperatives and enhance overall and systematic planning for external work. We will resolutely follow through on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on external work and the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, adhere to the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, and make good plans for and deliver good results in external work on all fronts and in all areas, to serve the central tasks of the Party and the country. We will make every effort to promote the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s major visions and initiatives, and work steadfastly to advance international solidarity and cooperation, uphold world peace and stability, and promote common development and prosperity. We will remove all external disruptions, forestall and defuse the various foreign-related emergencies, risks and challenges, and do all that is necessary to ensure overall development and stability at home.

Second, we will continue to coordinate development and security priorities to better serve China’s development and national rejuvenation. We will firmly safeguard the dignity of the country as well as the security of our system and ideology, and ensure China’s overall political and social stability. On issues concerning Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and maritime affairs, we will resolutely defend China’s core and major interests and thwart any attempt to undermine China’s territorial sovereignty and interfere in our internal affairs. We will fight to win the comprehensive, all-out war against COVID-19. While continuing to forestall imported cases in a targeted and effective manner, we will prudently engage in external exchanges and cooperation amid the pandemic. We will work with countries in the region to uphold peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific, guard against risks and challenges of various sorts, and pursue steady and solid progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will implement the new development philosophy fully, faithfully and across the board, stay committed to advancing openness and cooperation, promote smooth and dynamic domestic and international economic circulations, and create favorable conditions for high-quality development. Meanwhile, we will carry out in-depth study on issues relating to the economy, trade, technology, finance, energy, food and other fields, to hold the red line of no systemic risks or crises. We will take a coordinated approach to addressing traditional and non-traditional security threats, step up protection of the safety of Chinese citizens overseas, and enhance the level of protection of China’s interests abroad.

Third, we will advance and improve the overall layout of China’s external work and strengthen our global network of partnerships. We will deepen coordination and cooperation with major countries and promote overall stability and balanced development of the international configuration. We will continue to move forward the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era. We will urge the United States to work with us in managing China-US relations in ways of staying committed to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and properly managing differences. We will resolutely respond to any scheme, rhetoric or act by the US side to contain China or take China down. We will step up communication and mutual trust with the EU from a long-term perspective, and promote the shared commitment of the two sides to building partnerships for peace, growth, reform and civilization. We will vigorously advance the building of a community with a shared future with our neighbors, continue to cement mutual political trust and convergence of interests with neighboring countries, stay committed to high-quality implementation of the RCEP, work with ASEAN countries to advance consultations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea (COC) and dialogue and cooperation on maritime affairs, and firmly oppose acts by some people to deliberately provoke confrontation, spread disinformation and sabotage development and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific or China’s neighborhood. We will make continuous efforts to enhance solidarity and cooperation with other developing countries, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and broaden and deepen friendly and cooperative relations with relevant regional organizations. On hot-spot issues such as the Ukraine crisis, the Korean Peninsula issue, the Iranian nuclear issue and Afghanistan, we will stand by our principled position, uphold fairness and justice and play our constructive role.

Fourth, we will actively take part in and lead the reform and development of the global governance system, and champion and practice true multilateralism. We will stay committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind and to fostering a new type of international relations. We will firmly uphold the international system centered on the UN, resolutely oppose small circles based on cold war mentality and ideological bias, and work for a more fair and equitable international order. We will firmly support economic globalization, work to build an open world economy, and promote global macroeconomic policy coordination and trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. We will actively support the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS countries in breaking new ground and achieving new progress in practical cooperation and institution building, and support multilateral mechanisms including the G20 and APEC in playing their due roles. We will work for sound implementation of the GDI and the GSI, advance the building of a global community of health for all, and take an active part in international governance initiatives related to climate change, cyberspace, the deep sea, the polar regions and outer space.

Fifth, we will uphold the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and further consolidate the synergized framework in which the CPC Central Committee exercises overall leadership and coordinates all aspects of external work. We will keep strictly in line with the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of our thinking, political orientation and action, and ensure that all directives are executed without fail and good coordination is maintained and that the centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee is followed in every dimension and phase of our external work. We will further coordinate foreign assistance, people-to-people diplomacy, foreign affairs at the subnational level and foreign-related rule of law, and actively carry out external exchanges on all fronts and in all fields in an orderly manner. We will encourage diverse cultural exchanges and activities, tell China’s stories in lively ways, and better present a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China to the world. We will ensure that the campaign on studying the Party’s history is carried out on a regular and long-term basis to fully study and review the Party’s history and to inherit and carry forward the Party’s successful experience.

In the historic journey toward realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we in the foreign service are entrusted with demanding tasks, lofty mission and important responsibilities. We must rally even more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, gain a thorough understanding of the decisive significance of establishing Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and establishing the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, further strengthen our consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core and keep in alignment, enhance confidence in the path, theory, system and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position in both the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. We must continue to enhance our capacity for political judgement, thinking and implementation, work with greater initiative and enthusiasm, and keep breaking new ground in China’s external work in the new era. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, we will break the waves and surmount all challenges and difficulties, and will stride confidently toward realizing the Second Centenary Goal and contribute even more to the cause of peace, development and progress of humanity.

The author is Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

